Search Ends for Bulker Crewmember Missing Near California

The U.S. Coast Guard last week called off its active search for a crewmember that reportedly fell from a bulk carrier off the coast of Califronia.

The crewmember is said to have gone overboard from the Panamanian-flagged African Cardinal, 14 miles southwest of Point Conception, Calif. while transiting the Santa Barbara Channel Traffic Separation Scheme en route to the Port of Long Beach.

At approximately 5 a.m. on June 20, Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center watchstanders received the man overboard report and immediately issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB) via VHF channel 16, stating the nature of the situation. The Command Center watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter rescue crew from Forward Operating Base Point Mugu, a small boat crew from Coast Guard Station Channel Islands, and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward to conduct the search.

The Coast Guard crews searched by air and sea for nearly 15 hours, covering more than 200 square nautical miles. The active search came to a close on June 21.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to this crewmember's friends and family," said Chief Warrant Officer John Rose, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach. "The decision to suspend an active search is never easy and is only made after exhaustive efforts to find the missing person."