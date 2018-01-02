US Exits Search for ARA San Juan

The U.S. Navy said it has begun to wind down operations as part of the international search for the still-missing Argentine submarine A.R.A. San Juan that vanished in the South Atlantic in mid November.

The U.S. joined the Argentina-led multinational search efforts within 24 hours of learning of the missing submarine on November 17, and is now drawing down, having twice swept the search areas assigned by the Argentine Navy with advanced sensors.

U.S. planning and analytical specialists will continue to support the efforts through data analysis.