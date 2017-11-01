Crowley to Buy Three Tankers from SeaRiver

Crowley Alaska Tankers, LLC, has signed an agreement to purchase three tankers from SeaRiver Maritime Inc., and charter them back to SeaRiver under varying multi-year terms. The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

Included in the acquisition are the tankers Liberty Bay and Eagle Bay, each of which have a capacity of 800,000 barrels and transport crude from Alaska to West Coast refineries; and the tanker SR American Progress, which has a capacity of 342,000 barrels and transports refined petroleum between U.S. gulf and East Coast ports.

Crowley said it will now work with regulators to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals to serve the Alaska and West Coast markets.

Crowley operates and manages the largest U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical tank vessel fleet, including 17 ATBs and 19 tankers, all built since 2002. One additional tanker will join Crowley’s managed fleet in 2017. One tanker and an articulated-tug-barge (ATB) in Crowley’s tank vessel fleet are already on charter to SeaRiver.

Crowley has been operating in Alaska since 1953, providing upstream energy support services, tanker assist and escort services with tugboats, and petroleum transportation, distribution and sales throughout the state. In addition to the company’s own ATBs calling in Alaska, the company currently manages and crews tankers carrying petroleum between Alaska and the U.S. West Coast.

Crowley Alaska Tankers is a new subsidiary of Crowley Petroleum Holdings LLC, part of the Crowley Maritime Corporation family of companies.

SeaRiver Maritime, Inc., headquartered in Spring, Texas, is a privately held subsidiary wholly owned by ExxonMobil that provides a wide range of technical and commercial marine services to ExxonMobil affiliates throughout the world.