Seaspan Buys Two 8,500 TEU Containerships

Seaspan Corporation said on Monday it has acquire two 8,500 TEU scrubber-fitted containerships as the Atlas Corp. subsidiary continues to grow its fleet amid strong market demand.

The scrubber-fitted vessels are are on long-term charter with a global liner customer, and they are expected to be delivered during the second quarter of 2021, Seaspan said. The pair will be financed from additional borrowings as well as cash on hand.

Seaspan chairman, president and CEO, Bing Chen, said, "Through our broad scale, reliable services and quality solutions, Seaspan continues to develop the win-win solution to our global liner customer to facilitate their business successes in the face of tight supply market dynamics. We are confident about the prospect of continued quality growth and value creation for our shareholders throughout the market cycles."

Seaspan has been ordering new ships at pace over the last several months amid significant demand growth in the container shipping sector. Since December, the world’s largest independent containership lessor has ordered 37 newbuilds and acquired four secondhand vessels (including the two announced today), growing its fleet capacity by 597,000 TEU to 1,670,200 TEU.