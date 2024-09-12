Seaspan Completes Life Extension of Canadian Coast Guard Icebreaker

Seaspan on Thursday announced its Vancouver Drydock has completed a Vessel Life Extension (VLE) program for the 38-year-old Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker vessel CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier. After undocking at the end of April 2024, the vessel completed an in-water work period in preparation for ship commissioning and sea trials, finally departing Seaspan on August 17, 2024.

According to Seaspan, the ship repair and overhaul project was the largest and most complex ever undertaken at Vancouver Drydock.

The entire project consisted of more than100 separate upgrades including; replacement of the ship’s three 2100kW generator sets, replacement of the propulsion drive cycloconverters, repair and refit of the rudder and shafting, installation of a new towing bollard complete with all new underdeck structure and a new Shipboard Integrated Communication system.

The project included running new cables and installing new software for upgraded systems such as the propulsion control system (PCS) and new Power Management System, which will ensure optimal efficiency for the vessel. The team also removed the existing ships' piping and cabling to allow installation of the new generator sets.

Built at the now closed Canadian Shipbuilding yard in Collingwood, Ontario and commissioned in 1986, the 83-meter-long CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier is one of six Martha Black-class icebreakers operated by the Canadian Coast Guard. With the refit complete, the vessel is now ready to resume its critical duties in Canada’s Coastal and Arctic waters, undertaking essential services such as scientific research and search and rescue operations.

Paul Hebson, Vice President and General Manager of Vancouver Drydock, said, “We are proud to partner with the Canadian Coast Guard in maintaining their fleet, so they can focus on missions that matter to Canadians, like protecting the longest coastline in the world. This project was both challenging and rewarding, and our team rose to every challenge. Thanks to hard work and dedication, working in collaboration with our CCG partners, we are now even better prepared to take on more work like this in the future.”

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard, said, “Keeping our vessels in good working order is critical to ensuring that our personnel can provide Canadians with the services they need throughout the year. Through planned maintenance and refit works, like this important work to extend the life of the CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier, we are ensuring that vessels in our fleet remain well maintained and in service.”