Seaspan Shipyards Aims to Grow Diverse Tech Talent Pool

Canadian shipbuilder Seaspan Shipyards announced it is collaborating with BC Tech to support the association’s Digital Lift program aiming to provide skilled individuals, including those from under-represented groups, with reskilling and hands-on internship experiences.

Seaspan said its three-year, $75,000 investment in BC Tech’s Digital Lift program will help grow and diversify the pool of tech talent in BC to meet the rising demand for technology skills across multiple sectors, including the marine industry.

Dave Hargreaves, Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, Seaspan Shipyards, said, “Advanced digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, 3D visualization, and digital twinning are revolutionizing how we build and maintain ships. Seaspan Shipyards is pleased to participate in the Digital Lift program, which will help develop tech talent that we will need in the future as the marine industry continues its exciting digital transformation.”

“BC Tech’s innovative, industry-led Digital Lift program is driven by the purpose and enthusiasm of our consortium partners, like Seaspan Shipyards. We are thrilled to see that they are determined, as we are, to build a more diverse and inclusive tech sector by welcoming talent from under-represented groups into our industry with impactful programs,” said Jill Tipping, President & CEO, BC Tech Association.

The internships aim to help Indigenous people, women, rural youth and mid-career transitioning workers gain real-world experience through four-month, paid, virtual internships at major technology or technology-enabled companies in the province.

Seaspan has invested more than $24 million to support education, learning, research, and skills development and is focused on reducing barriers for underrepresented groups, bringing a broad range of new talent into the industry and the trades, including more women and Indigenous people, and creating opportunities for youth through internships and apprenticeships.