Seaspan Shipyards Taps Robotics to Modernize Blast, Paint Ops

In a move that underscores the accelerating adoption of robotics in shipbuilding, Seaspan Shipyards has awarded a $1.5 million contract to Alberta-based Confined Space Robotics (CSR) to develop and integrate semiautonomous robotic systems for blast and paint operations.

Surface preparation and coating are core processes in both newbuild and complex repair and overhaul programs, particularly in submarine work where confined spaces and hazardous materials present heightened safety risks. Under the contract, CSR will design collaborative robotic systems equipped with tools including needle scalers, laser ablation systems, grinders, grit-blasters and spray-coating applicators. The robots will be mounted on mobile platforms for manual maneuvering and guided by custom path-planning software to optimize operations.

For shipyards, blast and paint tasks are among the most repetitive and physically demanding jobs on the waterfront. By deploying robotic systems in these environments, Seaspan aims to reduce worker exposure to toxic fumes and particulates while minimizing long-term ergonomic strain. The company also expects gains in quality and consistency through more precise material application and intelligent control of coating thickness and coverage.

Beyond safety and productivity, the initiative supports broader environmental goals. Advanced path-planning software is designed to optimize material usage and reduce overspray and waste, lowering the environmental footprint of coating operations.

The investment is part of Seaspan’s Industrial and Technological Benefits commitment under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy, which calls for strengthening domestic supply chains and advancing Canadian innovation.