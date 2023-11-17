Seaspan Takes Delivery of New 15,500 TEU Vessel

Seaspan Corporation has taken delivery of Maersk Cleveland, the second of six new SAVER 15,500 TEU series vessels.

The ship was delivered from China's Jiangnan Shipyard on November 15.

Seaspan, a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp., announced contracts to build the six ships in March 2021 as part of a raft of new shipbuilding orders.

Upon completion, each vessel will enter long-term charters with global liner customers.

The series' first vessel, Maersk Charleston, was delivered earlier this year. The series' remaining ships are scheduled for delivery through mid-2024.