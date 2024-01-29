Seatrium Delivers Singapore’s First Membrane LNG Bunker Vessel

Seatrium has delivered Brassavola, Singapore’s first membrane LNG bunker vessel built locally by the group, to owner Indah Singa Maritime, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL).

Following delivery, Brassavola will be chartered by Pavilion Energy to supply LNG bunker in the Port of Singapore.

The vessel, which is expected to start operations in February 2024, will also be deployed by TotalEnergies Marine Fuels to serve its customers under a long-term agreement with Pavilion Energy.

Measuring 116.5 meters in length and 22 meters in width, Brassavola incorporates state-of-the-art technology for loading and bunkering rate of up to 2,000 m3 per hour, mass flow metering and online gas chromatograph systems, for improved bunkering turnover and enhanced operational efficiency.

Brassavola utilizes dual-fuel engines, allowing the vessel to run on marine LNG for cleaner and lower-carbon operation. The vessel’s advanced reliquefication technology also enables more efficient boil-off gas management, which reduces carbon emissions, according to Seatrium.

The LNG bunker vessel also features two GTT Mark III Flex membrane tanks with lower internal pressure, temperature and boil-off rate, which are said to enable greater tank durability, safer fuel transfer operations and reduced cargo loss through evaporation.

The twin membrane tanks are optimized to be lighter and space-saving to allow for a larger cargo carrying capacity and greater fuel efficiency during transportation.

"The completion of the Brassavola is a significant step forward in transitioning towards the use of cleaner and decarbonized fuels like LNG in Singapore. We look forward to seeing Brassavola in operations very soon, setting new standards in LNG bunkering and further strengthening Singapore's position as a global LNG bunkering hub,” said Kazuya Hamazaki, Managing Executive Officer of MOL.

“The delivery of Singapore’s first membrane LNG Bunker Vessel, Brassavola, represents a transformative step for Pavilion Energy’s decarbonization journey, and paves the way for a more sustainable maritime industry,” added Malcolm Lim, Division Head of Singapore Hub at Pavilion Energy.