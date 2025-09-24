Seatrium Secures ABS Backing for Deepwater FPSO Design

Seatrium has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its proprietary FLEXHull 1500K-M floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) design.

The AiP underscores Seatrium’s ability to deliver advanced solutions for deepwater oil and gas production, the company said.

The FLEXHull 1500K-M is designed to handle topside loads of up to 80,000 metric tons, with a hull that can be adjusted for different requirements. It also features expanded tank capacity, flexible mooring systems of up to 20 points, and the ability to operate in waters as deep as 2,500 metres.

The unit can process 120,000 barrels of oil per day, alongside 10 million Sm3/d of gas, and has storage for more than 1.5 million barrels of oil. Built for a 25-year service life, it meets standards set by the IMO, MARPOL and ABS.

Seatrium said the FPSO is intended for use in challenging offshore environments, including deepwater regions such as offshore Brazil.