Seatrium Wins FSRU Conversion Contract

Seatrium has been awarded a contract by Karpowership for the conversion of a new floating storage regasification unit (FSRU).

Scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2026, the LNG carrier Karadeniz will be converted to a high-capacity FSRU engineered to deliver a regasification capacity of up to 600 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

This latest completion brings Seatrium’s FSRU conversion track record to 23 FSRU and FSU conversion projects delivered.

Alvin Gan, Executive Vice President, Repairs and Upgrades, Seatrium, said, “This contract win reinforces our global leadership, having done over 90% of the world’s FSU/FSRU conversions. It also reflects the continued trust from Karpowership and longstanding strategic partnership of both companies. To date, we have delivered six FSRU conversions for Karpowership, and we are excited to collaborate closely with Karpowership to advance next generation Powerships and offshore solutions, amidst unsatiable demand for energy and ongoing transition towards cleaner energy globally.”



