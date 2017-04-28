Seattle Kicks Off Its Biggest Cruise Season

The Port of Seattle has kicked off its biggest cruise season yet with more than one million revenue passengers on 218 vessels, making Seattle the biggest cruise port on the West Coast

The cruise industry in Seattle is responsible for over $500 million in economic impact to the region, providing more than 4,000 jobs and $18.9 million in state and local taxes, with each homeported vessel generating $2.7 million to the local economy.

“A record number of cruise passengers this season means local agriculture and food companies , among others across our region, benefit from these provisioning ships,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Stephanie Bowman. “We are also inviting these passengers to stay longer and spend more time and money locally, which also boosts economic impact and job growth across our region and state.”

The Port of Seattle is introducing a new complimentary cruise luggage valet program this season, as well as means for cruise passengers to obtain their airline boarding passes and check bags on board.

Also new this year will be the opening of the renovated Pier 66 cruise facility homeport for Norwegian Cruise Line. This 15-year lease is estimated to generate $2.3 billion in total business revenue for the region, nearly 900 jobs and more tham $65 million in state and local taxes.