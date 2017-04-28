Marine Link
Friday, April 28, 2017

Seattle Kicks Off Its Biggest Cruise Season

April 28, 2017

Photo: Don Wilson / Port of Seattle

Photo: Don Wilson / Port of Seattle

The Port of Seattle has kicked off its biggest cruise season yet with more than one million revenue passengers on 218 vessels, making Seattle the biggest cruise port on the West Coast.
 
The cruise industry in Seattle is responsible for over $500 million in economic impact to the region, providing more than 4,000 jobs and $18.9 million in state and local taxes, with each homeported vessel generating $2.7 million to the local economy.
 
“A record number of cruise passengers this season means local agriculture and food companies, among others across our region, benefit from these provisioning ships,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Stephanie Bowman. “We are also inviting these passengers to stay longer and spend more time and money locally, which also boosts economic impact and job growth across our region and state.”
 
The Port of Seattle is introducing a new complimentary cruise luggage valet program this season, as well as means for cruise passengers to obtain their airline boarding passes and check bags on board.
 
Also new this year will be the opening of the renovated Pier 66 cruise facility homeport for Norwegian Cruise Line. This 15-year lease is estimated to generate $2.3 billion in total business revenue for the region, nearly 900 jobs and more tham $65 million in state and local taxes.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Apr 2017 - The Offshore Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News