Second Dual-fuel VLCC Delivered to AET

Tanker operator AET said it has taken delivery of its second liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel very large crude carrier (VLCC) Eagle Vallery, built by Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) in South Korea.

Following the delivery of Eagle Valence, one of the world’s first dual-fuel VLCCs, Eagle Vallery is the sister vessel in this series of two built for long-term charter to TotalEnergies with Eaglestar as appointed shipmanager.

On delivery, Capt. John Baptist, Global Director, VLCC/PCS, said, “AET is a pioneer in LNG dual-fuel vessels with a growing fleet of dual-fuel assets. These dual-fuel VLCCs are a continuation of our commitment to investing in sustainable shipping solutions that are both economically viable and environmentally compliant. We are proud of yet another key milestone as we continue to chart our pathway towards our target of greenhouse gases intensity reduction by 40% by 2030 (against 2008 baseline) as well as achieve our long-term commitment of net-zero emissions by 2050.”