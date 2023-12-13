Second Hybrid Superstar RoPax Delivered to Finnlines

Finnlines announced it has taken delivery of Finncanopus, its second of two Superstar-series freight-passenger (ro-pax) vessels from shipbuilder China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Weihai.

The newbuild is slated to enter service on Finnlines’ line between Finland and Sweden (Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär) in February 2024. The homeward voyage is expected to take 6–7 weeks as Finncanopus will be nearly fully loaded with freight and will call several ports before entering the Baltic Sea.

Finncanopus is the final vessel of Finnlines EUR 500-million Green Newbuilding Program, comprising two hybrid ro-pax and three hybrid ro-ro vessels, all equipped with state-of-the-art eco-friendly technology. The first Superstar ro-pax vessel, Finnsirius, was delivered to Finnlines in July and she entered the Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär route in September 2023. Finncanopus will join Finnsirius on the route, departing from Naantali in the evening and from Kapellskär in the morning. The three hybrid ro-ro vessels started operating in summer 2022.

“Finnlines has made substantial investments in sustainable and eco-friendly technologies, positioning itself competitively. Our investment programs align with the Grimaldi Group’s strategy aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and to reduce CO2 emissions. The new vessels support customers in their transition towards sustainability and environmental responsibility. Therefore, Finnlines continues its green transition and thus makes its best efforts to serve its customers in the most sustainable way. Finnlines’ EUR 500-million Green Newbuilding Investment Program, which started in 2018, is now completed. This program clearly demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the environment, to our customers, and to our other stakeholders,” said Tom Pippingsköld, President and CEO of Finnlines today at the delivery ceremony in Weihai Shipyard, in China.

The two Superstar sister vessels are the largest ro-pax vessels in the Finnlines fleet. Both have 5,200 lane metres for cargo and both have been certified to carry 1,100 passengers.

“Finnlines entered the hybrid era last year with the introduction of our new hybrid ro-ro vessels, and these Superstar class vessels are further advancing this transition. This strategic move enables us to deliver not only more efficient but also more sustainable sea transport services. Our substantial investment reinforces our position in providing top-tier services for our customers,” said Juha Ahia, who manages Finnlines’ Newbuilding team.

“Finnlines is the market leader on this route and our new Superstar vessels represent a completely new standard for ro-pax transport in the Baltic Sea, both for freight and passenger traffic. Finnsirius has been warmly welcomed by private passengers and professional drivers also appreciate upgraded services. When Finncanopus enters traffic, the current smaller ro-pax vessel will be transferred to our route between Sweden and Germany. This way we can improve our services on another important maritime connection,” said Antonio Raimo, Line Manager at Finnlines.

Finncanopus

Type of vessel: freight-passenger / Ro-pax

Ice class: 1 A Super

Length, overall: 235.0 m

Breadth, moulded: 33.3 m

Gross tonnage: 65,692

Lane metres: 5,200

Design speed: 16 / 20.5 knots

Engine output: 4 x 7,200 kW

Flag: Finland

Passengers: 1,100

Passenger cabins: 323

Route: Finland–Sweden (Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär)

Emission reduction technology

Air lubrication

Battery pack

Exhaust gas abatement

Onshore power

Auto-mooring

Waste heat recovery

Ballast water treatment



