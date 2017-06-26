HII Hires Davis to Lead Cyber Security Program

Ron A. Davis has joined Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) as chief information systems officer (CISO). In this new role, he will lead the company’s cyber security program with responsibility for ensuring the early identification of threats and risks and the implementation of controls and other processes and methods to protect information systems for the entire HII enterprise.
Davis will work in HII’s Washington, D.C., office and will report to Chris Kastner
, executive vice president, business management, and chief financial officer.
“Cyber security is a top priority for HII,” Kastner said. “Our information systems must remain secure to not only protect our business, but to protect information vital to our nation’s defense. We look forward to Ron joining our team and putting his extensive cyber experience to work in this very important role.”
Davis joins HII after serving as chief information security officer for Vencore since 2015. Prior to joining Vencore, Davis held several positions at BAE Systems, including director of global cyber security program integration and director of global cyber security operations. As a BAE Systems employee under contract to the federal government, he served as director of IT security at the Department of Treasury and IT security manager at the Department of Commerce. Also in a contracting capacity, Davis served as senior lead information systems security engineer at the Defense Logistics Agency headquarters and the Department of Homeland Security. He has an extensive background in cyber security policy and procedure development, security architecture, security risk management, cyber threat management, and incident response. He earned a bachelor of science degree from Strayer University
and is a certified information systems security professional.