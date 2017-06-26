HII Hires Davis to Lead Cyber Security Program

Ron A. Davis has joined Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) as chief information systems officer (CISO). In this new role, he will lead the company’s cyber security program with responsibility for ensuring the early identification of threats and risks and the implementation of controls and other processes and methods to protect information systems for the entire HII enterprise.

Davis will work in HII’s Washington, D.C., office and will report to Chris Kastner , executive vice president, business management, and chief financial officer.

“Cyber security is a top priority for HII,” Kastner said. “Our information systems must remain secure to not only protect our business, but to protect information vital to our nation’s defense. We look forward to Ron joining our team and putting his extensive cyber experience to work in this very important role.”