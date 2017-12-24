ABS Grants AIP to DSLB150 Self-Elevating Unit

ABS, the leading provider of classification and technical services to the global offshore industry, granted Approval in Principle (AIP) to Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. (DSIC) for its Self-Elevating Unit Design (DSLB150), in accordance with the applicable requirements of ABS Rules for Building and Classing Mobile Offshore Drilling Units 2017.

The unit also meets IMO Resolution A.1023 (26) “Code for the Construction and Equipment of Mobile Offshore Drilling Units, 2009”.

“Novel designs that drive efficiency play a key role in the offshore sector, and ABS is working with industry to safely implement these vital advancements,” says ABS Executive Vice President for Global Offshore Ken Richardson. “As the industry continues innovating to improve operating effectiveness, ABS will continue its technical leadership role creating standards for, reviewing and approving new technologies.”

“We chose ABS because of their offshore leadership and extensive experience in providing guidance for drilling technologies,” said Wenmin Liu, China Ship Design Master and Senior Offshore Technical Expert DSIC. “We are pleased to receive this approval from ABS which validates our early design work and helps us advance this concept.”

The self-elevating unit, with primary dimensions 103.35m length, 91.80m breadth, and 10.50m depth, is equipped with a dynamic positioning system. Its large deck space stores drilling / workover modules, supporting well intervention and other drilling operations in water depths up to 150m, such as East and South China Sea.