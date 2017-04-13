Marine Link
Thursday, April 13, 2017

Boskalis Orders Self-propelled Mega Cutter

April 13, 2017

Image: Boskalis

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. said it has ordered a new self-propelled mega cutter from IHC Merwede in the Netherlands

 
The new dredger will be a sister vessel of the Helios, which will be taken into service for Boskalis later this year.
 
The new vessel will have a total installed power of 23,700 kW, a pumping capacity of 15,600 kW and a maximum cutter capacity of 7,000 kW. The new cutters can dredge in extremely hard ground at depths ranging from 6 to 35 meters.
 
The new vessel is expected to be commissioned in 2020.
