Boskalis Orders Self-propelled Mega Cutter

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. said it has ordered a new self-propelled mega cutter from IHC Merwede in the Netherlands.

The new dredger will be a sister vessel of the Helios, which will be taken into service for Boskalis later this year.

The new vessel will have a total installed power of 23,700 kW, a pumping capacity of 15,600 kW and a maximum cutter capacity of 7,000 kW. The new cutters can dredge in extremely hard ground at depths ranging from 6 to 35 meters.

The new vessel is expected to be commissioned in 2020.