Marine Link
Sunday, April 9, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Sembcorp Marine Proposes Name Change Following Merger with Keppel Offshore & Marine

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 3, 2023

©Sembmarine (File photo) /AdobeStock

©Sembmarine (File photo) /AdobeStock

Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine said Monday it was proposing to change its name from “Sembcorp Marine Ltd” to “Seatrium Limited."

This follows the completion of the combination of the company's businesses and Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd on February 28, 2023, and will adopt a new branding for the enlarged entity.

"The proposed change of name is subject to shareholders’ approval and will not affect the identity of the Company or any of its rights and obligations, nor will it affect any of the rights of shareholders or the Group’s daily business operations and financial standing," Sembcorp Marine said.

The company explained that Seatrium was a combination of two words – “sea” and “atrium.” and is "a reflection of the business and its aspiration to be a premier global player providing innovative engineering solutions for the offshore, marine and energy industries."

"To develop the proposed name, more than 1000 names were generated, and a rigorous process of legal and linguistic screening was carried out to ensure that the chosen name would be viable. The enlarged entity will unite world-class talent and engineering capabilities to create transformative and sustainable offshore and energy solutions," Sembcorp Marine said.

Marine News explores the challenges facing operators on America’s inland waterways system and the work being done to address them.
Read the Magazine

A Better Approach for Emission Reduction at US Ports

Keep it Moving: Corps Dredges Log Record Seasons to Combat Drought Impact

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week