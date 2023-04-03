Sembcorp Marine Proposes Name Change Following Merger with Keppel Offshore & Marine

Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine said Monday it was proposing to change its name from “Sembcorp Marine Ltd” to “Seatrium Limited."

This follows the completion of the combination of the company's businesses and Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd on February 28, 2023, and will adopt a new branding for the enlarged entity.

"The proposed change of name is subject to shareholders’ approval and will not affect the identity of the Company or any of its rights and obligations, nor will it affect any of the rights of shareholders or the Group’s daily business operations and financial standing," Sembcorp Marine said.

The company explained that Seatrium was a combination of two words – “sea” and “atrium.” and is "a reflection of the business and its aspiration to be a premier global player providing innovative engineering solutions for the offshore, marine and energy industries."

"To develop the proposed name, more than 1000 names were generated, and a rigorous process of legal and linguistic screening was carried out to ensure that the chosen name would be viable. The enlarged entity will unite world-class talent and engineering capabilities to create transformative and sustainable offshore and energy solutions," Sembcorp Marine said.