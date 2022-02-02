Senior Surveyor Sean Murphy Joins ABL Boston

AqualisBraemar LOC ASA Group's (ABL Group) operations in the USA announced the new appointment of Sean Murphy as Senior Surveyor based in Boston, adding to ABL’s strengths in both the local maritime and offshore renewables industries.

Murphy is a chartered naval architect and marine engineer, and a graduate of Webb Institute with a masters in engineering management from Duke University.

He has extensive experience in marine casualty investigations for various interests, serving as an expert witness in his field. Murphy has provided risk assessments and marine warranty surveys for complex load outs, heavy lift project cargos and vessel salvage.

Most recently Murphy has supported a global consultancy in expanding their offshore renewable energy offering in the U.S. Market.

“We are really pleased to build on our large team of marine surveyors in the U.S.A, with Sean’s appointment in Boston, positioning us perfectly to support projected and current offshore wind installation operations off the coast of New England and beyond as the US offshore renewables market continues to grow,” said John Walker, Managing Director ABL New York.

Trained in offshore wind MWS, Murphy has also supported from a loss management perspective in investigating numerous incidents involving damage to energy infrastructure equipment, from wind turbines, to solar energy arrays, as well as nuclear power plants.