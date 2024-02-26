Serco Joins VARD's Team Vigilance for Canadian Navy Build

Serco has signed on a team assembled by Vard Marine Inc. to replace the Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN) Kingston Class Maritime Coastal Defense Vessels (MCDV) under Pillar Two of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.

Vard Marine, a Fincantieri company, launched VIGILANCE in 2023 to "provide the RCN with a state-of-the-art, capable, operationally flexible, and globally deployable multi-mission naval vessel" that is designed, built and equipped in Canada.

Other Team Vigilance partner companies include Ontario Shipyards, Thales Canada, SH Defense and Fincantieri, and the team continues to assemble a broad coalition of Canadian companies that can offer services and equipment to the program.

Derek Buxton, Vice President Business Development, Vard Marine Inc., said: “Design and engineering is a critical element of the shipbuilding value chain, and a strategic domestic shipbuilding capability simply does not exist without it. We remain fully committed to the principle that VIGILANCE will be designed, built, and equipped in Canada. Bringing Serco onboard as a Preferred Supplier to Team Vigilance, with the bench strength they can provide in support of design and engineering activities, will ensure middle-class, Canadian-based and trained knowledge workers are provided the valuable experience they need to succeed and help build enduring positive impacts in the marine sector right here at home.”

Russel Peters, General Manager, Serco Canada Marine, said: “Serco is proud to be able to bring its design and engineering capabilities to Team Vigilance as a Preferred Supplier. Our extensive design experience and rigorous design process enables us to bring real value to our customers. Maintaining a domestic ship design capability is so critical to all aspects of NSS, and this partnership with Vard for the RCN’s Kingston Class replacement project, acknowledges Serco’s commitment to developing Canada’s shipbuilding industry, for the domestic and export market alike.”