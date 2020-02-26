Seven Seas Splendor Named in Miami

Godmother and international icon Christie Brinkley named Seven Seas Splendor in a star-studded ceremony during black-tie festivities Friday evening at PortMiami.



The Luxury ocean cruise line Regent Seven Seas Cruises stated that Seven Seas Splendor is the sister of 2016's Seven Seas Explorer.



"Every ship we launch gets even better, and Seven Seas Splendor is magnificent," said Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "The collaboration between the designers, engineers, craftsmen, hotel and restaurant teams and the crew on board all brings the renowned Regent experience to life on this beautiful ship."



Seven Seas Splendor is helmed by 30-year veteran Captain Serena Melani, the first woman to captain a newly built ocean cruise ship.



Christie Brinkley said: “Gorgeous is the word I use to describe Seven Seas Splendor.”



The ship features more than 46,000 square-feet of Italian marble and a $5 million curated fine art collection. Her 375 suites include nearly 52,000 square-feet of balcony space – among the largest cruise ship balconies in the world.