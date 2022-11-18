Seymour Sun, Grouse Sun Garner Green Ship Award

Delivered in January 2022 and April 2022 respectively from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea, the Seymour Sun and Grouse Sun are owned by NYK Bulkship Asia Pte. Ltd., were recognized recently with the "Green Ship Award" at the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) Forum 2022 hosted by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Each ship measures 186 x 32 m, is 30,873 gt and flies the Singapore flag.

The ships have each been equipped with a dual-fuel engine that can use heavy fuel oil and methanol. When operating using methanol as fuel, these vessels have new technology that suppresses the production of NOx by adding water to methanol to lower its temperature during combustion. As a result, these vessels can comply with the IMO’s Tier III NOx emission standard without the need for an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system and a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) device.