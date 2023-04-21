SFL Sells 2010-built Suezmax Tanker

Shipowner SFL Corporation announced on Friday it has sold and delivered a 2010-built suezmax oil tanker to an undisclosed third party as part of its fleet renewal plans.

SFL said its net proceeds from the sale of the 156,000 DWT Everbright are approximately $41.1 million, and the vessel was debt free at the end of the first quarter.

The NYSE-listed company said it expects to record a book gain of approximately $6.4 million, which it will reinvest in new assets.

"Divesting of older vessels is part of the company’s strategy to continuously renew and diversify its fleet," SFL said in a statement.