Curtis Joins The Shearer Group

May 2, 2017

Kyle Curtis (Photo: TSGI)

 Naval architect Kyle Curtis has joined naval architecture, marine engineering and marine surveying firm The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI).

 
Prior to joining TSGI, Curtis worked for Versabar in Houston as a marine engineer and a structural engineer. He received a B.S. in Ocean Engineering from Texas A&M University where he also received the Dean’s Honor Award and participated as the Treasurer of the Ocean Engineering Society.
