The Shearer Group, Inc. Hires Slajus and Campbell

Naval naval architecture, marine engineering and marine surveying firm The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) announced it has hired Charles Slajus and Jacqueline Campbell.

Slajus joined TSGI as a naval architect. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. Over the course of his education, Slajus gained shipyard operations and composite manufacturing experience as an intern. He was also a Teaching Assistant for a marine power and energy course.

Campbell rejoined TSGI as a Designer after working for TSGI from 2013-2019. She graduated from San Jacinto College with an Associates in Applied Sciences in Engineering Design Graphics in 2012. Jacqueline has extensive experience in providing clients with animation and photorealistic renderings of vessels.