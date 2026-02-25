Shell, METLEN Sign LNG Supply and Trading Deal

Shell and Greece’s METLEN have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for cooperation in the supply and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Under the agreement, the two companies plan to supply and trade approximately 0.5 to 1.0 billion cubic metres (bcm) of LNG per year over the five-year period from 2027 to 2031.

Deliveries are expected to be made to the Greek LNG regasification terminals at Revithoussa and Alexandroupolis.

The MoU also envisages the use of the Vertical Gas Corridor to enable access to additional European markets beyond Southeast Europe.

Shell is one of the world’s largest LNG producers and traders and the largest purchaser of LNG from the United States. METLEN holds a leading position in the natural gas market of Southeast Europe.

The agreement reflects the intention of both parties to pursue joint development opportunities across several European countries, aligned with the Vertical Gas Corridor initiative.

“This MoU with Shell marks an important step in strengthening METLEN’s role in the European natural gas markets. Our cooperation confirms our shared commitment to enhancing Europe’s energy resilience, while supporting Greece’s evolution into a key energy hub in the region,” said Evangelos Mytilineos, Executive Chairman of METLEN.