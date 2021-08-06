Shell Places 10 Tankers in Signal Maritime's MR Pool

Shell Tankers (Singapore) Private Limited will contribute 10 medium-range product tankers (MRs) to the Signal Maritime MR pool.

In line with the shipping industry’s decarbonization efforts, Shell and Signal have also agreed to collaborate on carbon emissions reduction initiatives.

Shell’s partnership in the MR pool comes after Shell became an early adopter of the Signal Ocean platform in product tankers. The two partners expect digital technology to help improve commercial results through the MR pool structure and other potential synergies.

Plans for further expansion of the pool with select partners are in progress, following the initial launch of the pool with vessels from Astra Shipmanagement and Signal. The pool aims to increase its fleet while sustaining high performance and quality of service with global presence.

The two partners have also agreed to investigate further synergies and pooling opportunities in other tanker segments.