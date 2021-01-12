Shell Wins Marine Lubricants Deal with Carnival

Shell Marine said it has been awarded a multi-year contract to provide marine lubricants to cruise line operator Carnival Corporation’s global fleet of 89 ships. Carnival will offset the carbon dioxide emissions from the marine lubricants it purchases from Shell, through Shell’s nature-based carbon credits.

Joris van Brussel, General Manager, Shell Marine, said, “Shell Marine is working with our customers to help the shipping sector decarbonize. This is in line with Shell’s ambition to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner, in step with society and our customers. Through our marine lubricants and integrated service offering which includes technical and digital services, we’re helping customers like Carnival optimize engine efficiency, thus reducing a ship’s environmental impact.”

Michael T. Mcnamara, Vice President Global Fuel Sourcing, Carnival said, “Addressing climate change is a top priority for us and we are committed to delivering a cleaner, more efficient and sustainable cruise experience. Aligning the supply chain with our decarbonization strategy was a key consideration and Shell’s carbon-neutral marine lubricants support our efforts to reduce our carbon emission by 40% by 2030. We have made significant progress and welcome this initiative from Shell Marine on our decarbonization journey.”

Carnival, the world’s largest cruise company, has been at a virtual standstill from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month it announced it extended its pause on U.S. cruise operations until March 31.