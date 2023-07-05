SHI Tests Autonomous Navigation System on Container Ship

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has claimed an industry first with the verification of its autonomous navigation technology on a container ship sailing between South Korea and Taiwan.

The company installed its remote autonomous navigation system (SAS) and smart ship system (SVESSEL) on a 15,000 TEU class large container ship built at its Geoje shipyard. Fom June 26 to July 1, the vessel departed from Geoje and passed Jeju Island to Taiwan, demonstrating its autonomous navigation technology by operating about 1,500km to Kaohsiung Port.

The demonstration included integration of advanced autonomous navigation technologies such as AIS, radar, camera sensors and sensor fusion.

The systems provided safe avoidance routes in the busy South China Sea when vessels approached head on or crossing the ship. SHI says the route adopted by the autonomous navigation system matched that determined by experienced navigators by over 90%.

The ship was also equipped with smart ship solutions such as SVESSEL CBM, an electronic logbook, and condition-based equipment maintenance system developed by Samsung Heavy Industries.

"Samsung Heavy Industries' advanced autonomous navigation technology has been proven by succeeding in demonstrating on global routes following the demonstration returning to Jeju Island and Dokdo last year," said Kim Hyeon-jo, head of the autonomous navigation research center at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI). “We will lead the smart ship technology."

Lloyd’s Register granted approval in principle for SVESSEL in June 2023.

The SVESSEL system includes features for monitoring, calculation and evaluation analysis of a ship’s energy usage status and can assist in the operation of optimal trim and route/speed. The user experience of the solution is designed so that crew and shore staff can conveniently check functions with ease.



