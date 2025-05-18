Ship Recyclers Face Confusing Market Fundamentals

Ship recycling markets saw the U.S. dollar surge against nearly all ship recycling nation currencies (except China) last week, reports cash buyer GMS.

Steel plate prices firmed / declined / flatlined in a series of confusing signals to ship recyclers and the industry at large. “The recent trimming of tonnage at the bidding tables also seems to be easing as local port positions in both India and Bangladesh reported a healthy collection of arrivals and deliveries this week.”

In Bangladesh, the recent backlog of vessels idling outside, awaiting their respective NOCs that built up across April also saw several deliveries ensue this week as exemptions came through from the ministry to recently approved Hong Kong Convention yards. A series of units committed to non-certified yards remain stranded outside port limits.

“Pending Hong Kong Convention upgrades aside, markets overall feel like the they have been cornered as diminished pricing and confusing fundamentals have left sentiments uncertain and demand anemic,” says GMS.

With Hong Kong Convention hurdles shifting the recent focus of vessels to the more active Indian (or non-Hong Kong Convention Pakistani) markets, unfolding economic constraints stand to pressure prices down even as freight markets start to settle and charter rates start to climb.

“The supply of candidates may start to increase through the second half of the year despite a traditionally slower and quieter monsoon season, thanks to trading opportunities for increasingly overaged units finally starting to disappear and these units should start truckling to recycling facilities at their end of their charters, after what has been a few years of buoyant freight markets across the board.”

GMS demo rankings / pricing for week 20 of 2025 are: