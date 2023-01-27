Ship Traffic Resume at Turkey's Dardanelles Strait After Brief Suspension

Ship traffic at Turkey's Dardanelles Strait is set to resume after a brief suspension due to a vessel's engine failure, the Tribeca Shipping Agency said on Friday.

Northbound traffic will resume at 1500 GMT and southbound traffic will resume at 1545 GMT, it said. Traffic was suspended in both directions at 1335 GMT.

The vessel whose engine failed was proceeding to the strait exit with two tug escorts, it said in an earlier not.





(Reuters - Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Alex Richardson and Louise Heavens)