Ship with Ukraine Grain Back in Turkey under "Humanitarian corridor"
The cargo ship "Resilient Africa" arrived off Turkey's Bosphorus Strait on Thursday, the first vessel loaded with grain from Ukraine to sail in and out of the Black Sea using a temporary corridor.
The ship left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk this week with 3,000 metric tons of grain, Kyiv had said.
Ukraine last month announced a "humanitarian corridor" to release ships bound for African and Asian markets, and to circumvent a de facto blockade after Russia abandoned a deal this summer that had guaranteed its exports during the war.
(Reuters - Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen;Writing by Daren Butler;Editing by Jonathan Spicer)