Iran Shipbuilder Signs MoU With Netherlands’ Damen
Iran’s Arvandan Shipbuilding Company and Netherlands’ Damen Shipyards signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in shipbuilding industry, reports Trend News Agency.
