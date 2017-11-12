Marine Link
Iran Shipbuilder Signs MoU With Netherlands’ Damen

November 12, 2017

Photo: Damen Shipyards Group

 Iran’s Arvandan Shipbuilding Company and Netherlands’ Damen Shipyards signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in shipbuilding industry, reports Trend News Agency.

 
The deal envisages cooperation in manufacturing advanced offshore vessels in Iran, the Iranian company announced in a statement. The cooperation will include technology and the transfer of know-how to Iran while employing domestic capacities in shipbuilding.
 
Managed by Iran’s Social Security Investment Company (Shasta), Arvandan is specialized in building vessels up to 2,500 dwt, including crew boats, passenger ships, pilot boats, barges and multi-purpose cargo vessels.
 
The two parties inked this contract on the sidelines of the 2017 Euro-Port Exhibition in the Netherlands, which will officially open the path of the country's activities, as one of the main countries active in the maritime field, in Iran.
 
Damen Shipyards Group is a globally operating company with more than 50 shipyards, repair yards and subsidiaries as well as partner yards that can build Damen vessels locally. Since 1969, it has designed and built more than 5,000 vessels and delivers up to 150 vessels annually.
 
Last year, Iran Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex Co. (ISOICO) signed a similar agreement with Netherlands' Royal IHC, for cooperation in engineering, technology transfer and equipment supply.
 
