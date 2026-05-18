Shipbuilders Council of America Announces 2025 Safety Awards

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), the national association representing the U.S. shipbuilding, maintenance, and repair industry, today announced its annual member safety awards for the 2025 calendar year. This year, 21 shipyards across Alabama, California, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin are receiving awards for their achievements in safety.

The following shipyards and repair facilities have been recognized for their safety practices for 2025:

Award for “Excellence in Safety”

Recognizes shipyards that achieved a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) below the Shipbuilders Council of America industry average.

Alabama Shipyard (Mobile, AL)

Austal USA (Mobile, AL)

BAE Systems Maritime Solutions San Diego (San Diego, CA)

Bayonne Drydock and Repair Corp. (Bayonne, NJ)

Bollinger Shipyards (Lockport, LA)

Colonna’s Shipyard, Inc. (Norfolk, VA)

Conrad Shipyard (Morgan City, LA)

Detyens Shipyards, Inc. (Charleston, SC)

Fincantieri Ace Marine (Green Bay, WI)

Fincantieri Marine Repair (Jacksonville, FL)

Pacific Shipyards International (Honolulu, HI)

Southwest Shipyard (Channelview, TX)

Vigor Marine MHI Norfolk (Norfolk, VA)

Vigor Marine Portland (Portland, OR)

Vigor Marine Seattle (Seattle, WA)

Vigor Marine Fabrication Vancouver (Vancouver, WA)

Award for “Improvement in Safety”

Recognizes shipyards that achieved a 10% or greater reduction in Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) compared to the previous year.

Austal USA (Mobile, AL)

Boston Ship Repair (Boston, MA)

Colonna’s Shipyard, Inc. (Norfolk, VA)

Conrad Shipyard (Morgan City, LA)

Eastern Shipbuilding Group (Panama City, FL)

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (Sturgeon Bay, WI)

Fincantieri Marine Repair (Jacksonville, FL) Pacific Shipyards International (Honolulu, HI)

Sause Bros. (Coos Bay, OR)

St. Johns Shipbuilding, Inc. (Palatka, FL)

Vigor Marine MHI Norfolk (Norfolk, VA)

Vigor Marine Portland (Portland, OR)

Vigor Marine Seattle (Seattle, WA)

Vigor Marine Fabrication (Vancouver, WA)

Award for “Significant Safety Achievement” ( The “Award for Significant Safety Achievement” recognizes shipyards that maintain a TRIR below 1.0.)

Recognizes shipyards that maintained a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) below 1.0.