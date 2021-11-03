Marine Link
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Shipbuilders Fincantieri, Navantia Ink MoU to Boost Collaboration

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 3, 2021

(Photo: Navantia)

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and Spain's Navantia said on Tuesday they will sign a memorandum of understanding on Nov. 3 to strengthen their relationship and explore the benefits of a broadened collaboration in the naval and maritime field.

The companies said in a statement they would assess future opportunities for Italian and Spanish navies, including "the participation in the development of future destroyers and other naval platforms that will be part of the future European Defence Force".


(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

