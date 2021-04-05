Shipbuilding: ASRY Receives ASME Accreditation

The New Construction & Engineering Department of ASRY received ASME Accreditation which allows ASRY to manufacture and repair Coded Pressure Vessels.

ASRY attained this accreditation after an extensive review of the company's Quality Assurance Systems, Engineering, Warehousing, Production, and Quality Control capabilities. Based on the review, ASRY was found compliant with ASME work due to its commitment to applying the highest international standards in all aspects of work.

Mr. Mazen Matar, ASRY’s Managing Director, commented “certifying ASRY for ASME work, is a big day in ASRY’s history, it will take ASRY to new heights in contributing to the Oil & Gas and Marine Industry, which is in line with ASRY’s strategy.

With this achievement, ASRY would be able to manufacture various vessels required for the upcoming Oil and Gas activities in Bahrain and elsewhere in the region. ASRY would also be able to manufacture and repair Pressure Vessels that is considered the main equipment in the Oil and Gas Industry, in addition to forming an integral component of the Marine Industry.

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) was established in 1880 with the aim of setting standards for the production of Boilers, Steam Boilers, Vessels, and Pressure Vessels.

Photo courtesy ASME