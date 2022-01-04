Shipbuilding Contract Signed

Jianglong Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. signed a shipbuilding contract worth $27.8 milliion with H Ferry Co. Ltd. No additional details on the contract were readily available.

Jianglong was established in 2003, and had two construction bases covering an area of about 210,000 sq. m. in Zhongshan City and Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province, with about 800 professional marine technicians. Jianglong's product range includes patrol boats, passenger ferries, sightseeing boat and multi-function vessels made of aluminum, steel, FRP or composite material.

(Reuters reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)



