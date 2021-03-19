Shipbuilding: CSD Mohab Mameesh Delivered to Suez Canal Authority

Royal IHC delivered the cutter suction dredger (CSD) Mohab Mameesh to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) on Thursday March 18, 2021.

The vessel is now ready for its official duties after successfully completing commissioning tests on the Dutch coastline and Haringvliet. With the delivery of the 29,190 kW heavy-duty rock CSD, SCA now owns one of the most powerful dredgers in the world. With an overall length of 147.4 m and a total installed cutter power of 4,80 0kW, the Mohab MameeshH can dredge to a depth of 35 m. There are also accommodation facilities on board that can house more than 70. The Mohab Mameesh will primarily be deployed to maintain and improve the artificial sea-level area that connects the Mediterranean and Red seas. As the vessel was designed in close cooperation with SCA, it has the capacity to work effectively in the harsh conditions of the region.

The new CSD will now be transported to Egypt. It will be first loaded on to a semi-submersible cargo vessel next week, after which it will depart from Rotterdam to the Suez Canal. Its sister vessel – Hussein Tantawy – is expected to depart for sea trials in the next couple of months.

“We were confident from the start of the project that Royal IHC was the right partner for this important assignment,” said SCA’s Chairman and Managing Director, Admiral Osama Rabie. “The Mohab Mameesh is a truly impressive vessel and many people are enthusiastic to see it performing live operations as soon as possible. We expect to achieve incredible results with this state-of-the-art CSD for many years to come.”

