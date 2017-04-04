Eastern Shipbuilding Gets NTP with NYCDOT

Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) has received Notice to Proceed (NPT) from The City of New York Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) for the detail design and construction of three new Staten Island-Ollis Class Ferries for the Staten Island Ferry Division.

Eastern is extremely honored to be the winning shipyard that will construct and deliver three new Staten Island Ollis Class Ferries to NYCDOT and the Staten Island Ferry Division.

The three Ollis Class double-ended 4500 passenger ferries, are from a design provided by Elliot Bay Design Group, with each ferry featuring four Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD) 12-710 Tier 4 compliant propulsion engines with two engines powering one (1) Reintjes DUP 3000 P combining reduction gears and one 36 RV6 ECS/285-2 Voith Schneider Propellers at each end of the vessel.

NYCDOT's mission is to provide for the safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible movement of people and goods in the City of New York and to maintain and enhance the transportation infrastructure crucial to the economic vitality and quality of life of our primary customers, City residents.

"Our agency's work is guided by the Strategic Plan 2016: Safe - Green - Smart - Equitable. We are customer-driven in all our activities. We seek opportunities to create partnerships in the provision of transportation services through appropriate relationships and alliances," says a statement from the company.

The City has operated the Staten Island Ferry since 1905. The Ferry carries over 23 million passengers annually on a 5.2-mile run between the St. George Terminal in Staten Island and the Whitehall Terminal in Lower Manhattan.

The Ferry runs 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The Staten Island Ferry is the most reliable form of mass transit, with an on-time performance of over 96 percent.