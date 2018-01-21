Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Bags Ocean Tankers Order for Six Vessels

Ocean Tankers, the provider oil tanker shipping and chartering services to oil companies and trading houses, has ordered six handy-sized tankers to be built at the Chinese shipbuilding facility Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding, said a report in Reuters.

The report said that the Singapore based tanker company has placed the order for an undisclosed sum as the company renews and expands its fleet and ships are expected to be delivered by 2020.

The order is for 23,500-deadweight tonne (dwt) tankers that can carry crude, clean or dirty oil products, to be delivered in stages by the end of the decade. It includes an option for Ocean Tankers to receive another four of such tankers

The latest order brings the total number of new vessels that Ocean Tankers has ordered to 28, with 12 more optional units. Ocean Tankers has a modern fleet of more than 100 oil tankers of various sizes.

Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding is the earliest-established Chinese shipbuilding facility in 1866 by the then Chinese government. Mawei Shipbuilding has since contributed to the progress of China's fledging manufacturing industry from the civil aircraft manufacturing to the shipbuilding of various navy ships.