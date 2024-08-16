Shipbuilding: Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Delivered to Cadeler

Cadeler took delivery of the fifth and newest addition to its fleet – Wind Peak, the first of seven newbuilds for which Cadeler currently has signed contracts. The P-class jack-up installation vessel was built at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (COSCO) shipyard in Qidong, China, and was named in a ceremony at the shipyard.

The P-class is designed to handle some of the largest wind turbine components in the offshore wind industry. Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, said: “To celebrate this impressive vessel coming into operation is a landmark occasion for Cadeler and our great partners on the project. I am pleased to take delivery of this remarkable asset to Cadeler, on time and within budget.”

The P-class vessels come with the ability to transport and install seven complete 15 MW turbine sets or five sets of 20+ MW turbines per load, the transit capacity reduces the energy intensity of installation and installation time, thereby ultimately lowering the total cost and carbon footprint of installation per turbine. Being the largest vessels in the Cadeler fleet, both Wind Peak and Wind Pace boast a deck space of 5,600 m², a payload capacity of over 17,600 tons, and a main crane capable of lifting more than 2,500 tons at 53 meters. Additionally, each vessel can accommodate up to 130 crew.

The P-class vessels are the result of cooperation with Cadeler’s strategic partners, including COSCO, GustoMSC NOV, Kongsberg, Huisman, and MAN Energy. The sister ship to Wind Peak, Wind Pace, is scheduled for delivery by the COSCO shipyard to Cadeler in Q2 2025. Both ships will be registered in Denmark.





