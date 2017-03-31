Rosneft Takes First Shipment of Kurdish Oil

Related News

Heading Towards the 2020 Sulphur Limit

The need for all stakeholders to work towards effective and consistent implementation of the 2020 0.50% global sulphur limit…

Indian naval ship INS Darshak to Take up Hydrographic Survey for Sri Lanka

INS Darshak, a Hydrographic Survey ship of Eastern Naval Command (ENC), India departed on a two-month long deployment for…

Multinational Task for Australian Mine Warfare Team

Fifty navy divers and mine warfare specialists from Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Britain converged on Bland Bay…

Damen Unveils Emergency Response Vessel

Damen has introduced a new first line assistance vessel, the Responder 5413, engineered specifically for assistance in disaster…

Maersk to Lift the Lid on Digital Disruption

Maersk is set to unveil the thinking behind its recent tie-ups with IBM and China’s Alibaba when the firm’s Chief Digital Officer…

John C. Stennis Best in the West

Commander, Naval Air Forces, Pacific announced Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) as the recipient…

Mynmar Naval Delegation Visits Indian Naval Base

A Myanmar Navy (MN) Delegation comprising three officers: Lt Cdr ThureinTun, Lt Cdr Kyaw Zeya Oo and Lt Ye WintTun, has completed…

Brazilian Crude Trade Takes Unexpected Turn

Brazil has often found itself appearing in the energy sector headlines in recent years, but not always for the most positive reasons…