Marine Link
Friday, March 31, 2017

Rosneft Takes First Shipment of Kurdish Oil

March 31, 2017

Russian state oil giant Rosneft will buy its first shipment of oil from Iraq's Kurdistan in early April, becoming the first oil major to take Kurdish crude directly into its refining system, trading sources said on Friday.

The shipments aboard tanker Minerva Sophia will sail from the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan to Italy's Triest, from where the oil can be taken by pipeline to Rosneft's refineries in Germany.
 
 
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov)
 
