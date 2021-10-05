ShipMoney Inks Deal with SeaDream for Crew Payment Solution

Maritime digital payment solutions provider ShipMoney announced a new client agreement with SeaDream, enabling the luxury yachting company to ensure its crews are able to manage their finances wherever they are in the world.

By using ShipMoney’s digital maritime payment solutions, SeaDream’s crews now have access to their wages in real time so they can transfer money, make scheduled payments, buy goods online and check currency exchange rates before committing to a transaction, without having to leave their vessel.

“As the cruise and luxury yachting industries begin to reopen, we felt it was the right time to ensure that our crews did not have to worry about their finances by giving them the power to manage their money online using ShipMoney’s proprietary digital payments platform or using the ShipMoney app,” said SeaDream’s founder, owner and chairman, Atle Brynestad.

“Using the ShipMoney’s payroll program is very easy and cuts down on administration and wire transfer costs. It also reduces the amount of cash we have to carry onboard,” he added.

As the expansion in digital solutions to provide operational efficiency continues to grow, ShipMoney has been at the forefront of facilitating cost saving programs for crew, vendors and suppliers to the maritime industry by facilitating crew payroll payments, international corporate remittances, money transfers, mobile top-ups, payroll advances, onboard expenses and all other forms of shoreside and B2B payments.

According to ShipMoney, this helps with crew welfare and mental wellbeing as worrying about money is one of the most significant factors in causing high stress levels amongst seafarers. The company said its digital payment solutions gives control back to crew ensuring they get paid on time and have the ability to manage their finances online.