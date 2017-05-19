Marine Link
Friday, May 19, 2017

Diana Shipping Adds m/v Astarte

May 19, 2017

Photo: Diana Shipping Inc

Photo: Diana Shipping Inc

 Diana Shipping, a company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has taken delivery of the m/v Astarte (formerly “Seatrust”).

 
Astarte  is a 2013 built Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel of 81,513 dwt that the Company entered into an agreement to purchase in April 2017.
 
Including the newly delivered m/v Astarte, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 50 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 4 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 23 Panamax). 
 
The Company also expects to take delivery of one Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel by the end of May 2017. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of our fleet, excluding the one vessel not yet delivered, is approximately 5.8 million dwt with a weighted average age of 7.86 years.
 
