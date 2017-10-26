Marine Link
Thursday, October 26, 2017

Astomos and Elgas to Study LPG as Shipping Fuel

October 26, 2017

Photo: Astomos Energy Corporation

Photo: Astomos Energy Corporation

  Tokyo-based Astomos Energy Corporation and , Australia’s leading LPG marketer and distributor have signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) for the further study of LPG as a ship bunker fuel(LPG bunkering).

 
LPG bunkering is a possible solution to meet the International Maritime Organization (IMO) shipping fuels SOx limit of 0.5% from 2020. 
 
This MOU will enhance cooperation between Astomos and Elgas across all aspects of LPG bunkering including the sharing of information, research and development and collaboration in securing global supply sites for LPG bunkering within the Asia Pacific.
 
Over the past few years Astomos and Elgas have developed a strong business relationship in the field of seaborne LPG trading. This MOU will strengthen the relationship between the two companies and will contribute to the expansion into new business areas.
 
Astomos imports and distributes liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for households and industrial factories.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News