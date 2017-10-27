India's Coastal Shipping to Get a Boost

The Indian Ministry of Shipping has sanctioned Rs 25 Crore (USD 3.84mln) as Grants-in-aid to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and another Rs 50 Crore (USD 7.68mln) to the Government of Karnataka for Karwar Port, for developing their infrastructure, under the Coastal Berth Scheme of its flagship program Sagarmala.

The Coastal Berth Scheme aims to provide financial support to ports or state governments for creation of infrastructure for movement of cargo and passenger by sea or national waterways.

The admissible financial assistance from Central Government is 50% of the total cost of the project subject to: (i) a maximum of Rs 25 crore for projects relating to construction/up-gradation of coastal berths by Major/Non-Major Ports, (ii) a maximum of Rs 10 crore for construction of platforms/jetties for hovercrafts & seaplanes by Ports/State Governments & passenger jetties in National Waterways and islands by State Governments, (iii) a maximum of Rs15 crore for mechanization of berths by Major/Non-Major Ports (iv) a maximum of Rs 50 crore for capital dredging of operational Non-Major Ports ; and (v) a maximum of Rs 50 crore for construction of breakwater for existing and Greenfield Ports.

The balance expenditure has to be incurred by the respective ports/concerned State Government from their own resources.

The project at Jawaharlal Nehru Port involves construction of a coastal berth (270m x 30m) and port craft jetty, reclamation and capital dredging in coastal berth. The estimated project cost is Rs. 170.20 crore and the project would be completed by March 2019.

The proposed berth at JNPT is expected to handle about 2.5 million Tons of the coastal traffic which includes coastal liquid traffic. It will facilitate easy and quick coastal movement of cement and edible oil through green channel, allow for about 45 hectare of storage space in the vicinity of berth and repurpose the existing shallow berth as a container terminal.

The project at Karwar Port in Karnataka involves extension of the existing Southern breakwater by 145 metres and construction of a new North breakwater of 1160 metres. The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 215.00 crores and it is expected to be complete in three years.

Karwar Port is situated between New Mangalore Port and Mormugao Port. It is acclaimed as one of the best natural all weather ports on the west coast and provides all weather berthing facilities for ocean going vessels. It is the only port owned and administered by the State Government. At present, the port provides simultaneous berthing of 3 ships of 6.5 metres draft with 510 metres jetty(with 250 metres of Breakwater).

The proposal for 2nd stage development of Karwar Port involves an extension of the existing Breakwater by 145 metres and construction of a new northern Breakwater of 1160 metres. This will allow more tranquility for the berthing/unberthing of the vessels and reduce the turnaround time of loading and unloading activities.

This will also support the construction of more berths with vertical face in 2nd stage development of Karwar Port. Construction of the Breakwater will reduce the rate of siltation too and help maintain required draft for safe navigation activities. The deeper draft will allow berthing of larger PANAMAX vessels.

The expansion at both the ports will result in increased shipping activity, employment generation and overall improvement in the socio-economic condition in the hinterland.