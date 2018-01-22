Marine Link
Tuesday, January 23, 2018

Diana Shipping Wins TC Contract from Ausca

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 22, 2018

m/v Dione. Photo: Diana Shipping Inc.

m/v Dione. Photo: Diana Shipping Inc.

 Diana Shipping , a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Dione. 

 
The gross charter rate is US$10,350 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum 14 months to about 17 months. The charter is expected to commence on January 23, 2018.
 
The m/v Dione is currently chartered, as previously announced, to Caravel Shipping Limited, Hong Kong, at a gross charter rate of US$7,200 per day for the first ninety (90) days of the charter period and US$7,050 per day for the balance period of the time charter, in each case minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.
 
The “Dione” is a 75,172 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2001.
 
This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.35 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
 
Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 50 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 22 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.8 million dwt with a weighted average age of 8.42 years.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News