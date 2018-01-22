Diana Shipping Wins TC Contract from Ausca

Diana Shipping , a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Dione.

The gross charter rate is US$10,350 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum 14 months to about 17 months. The charter is expected to commence on January 23, 2018.

The m/v Dione is currently chartered, as previously announced, to Caravel Shipping Limited , Hong Kong, at a gross charter rate of US$7,200 per day for the first ninety (90) days of the charter period and US$7,050 per day for the balance period of the time charter, in each case minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Dione” is a 75,172 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2001.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.35 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 50 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 22 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.8 million dwt with a weighted average age of 8.42 years.