Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Jo Johnson Becomes UK Shipping Minister

January 9, 2018

Photo: Jo Johnson's Official Twitter Account

 UK Prime Minister Theresa May reshuffled the cabinet replacing John Hayes as the shipping minister with Jo Johnson. UK Prime Minister on Twitter said: "Jo Johnson MP becomes Minister of State at the Department for Transport and Minister for London."

 
Later the government sources confirmed that Jo Johnson was appointed Minister of State at the Department for Transport and Minister for London on 9 January 2018. 
 
Jo was Minister of State for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation from July 2016 to January 2018. He was elected Conservative MP for Orpington in May 2010 and re-elected in May 2015.
 
May announced her intention to refresh the cabinet last week. She also tweeted that Chris Grayling MP remains Secretary of State for Transport.
 
