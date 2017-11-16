Diana Shipping Time Charter for Naias With Phaethon

Diana Shipping, a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Phaethon International Company AG, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Naias.

The gross charter rate is US$10,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of about 15 months to maximum 18 months. The charter is expected to commence on November 24, 2017.

The m/v Naias was chartered, as previously announced, to Glencore Agriculture B.V. , Rotterdam, at a gross charter rate of US$7,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Naias” is a 73,546 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2006.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.35 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 50 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 22 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.8 million dwt with a weighted average age of 8.23 years.