Trelleborg Solutions for FLNG Ship-to-Shore System

Op/Ed: Making the Mississippi River Mightier

A plan unfolds and support grows for a 50-foot Ship Channel to support economical and efficient grain exports. The Big River…

INS Satpura on Overseas Deployment to Brunei

To celebrate 25 years of INDO-ASEAN Partnership, India's INS Satpura arrived at Muara Port Brunei on 25 November 17. The…

MAN Brings Latest Tech to Marintec

MAN Diesel & Turbo has brought its new 45/60CR and ME-LGI engines, as well as its innovative HP-SCR emissions reduction technology to Marintec 2017…

Gangway Innovation Allows Safer Transfer at Offshore Wind Farms

Ampelmann has created, in cooperation with Seaway Heavy Lifting, an industry first innovation allowing workers safe and efficient…

Sydney’s Newest Ferry Begins Operations

A newbuild 27-meter catamaran passenger ferry has been delivered to the Australian Public Company Sealink, and has commenced…

OCIMF's Paper on Northern Sea Route Navigation

Climate change and the associated warming of the Arctic seas has opened up the Northern Sea Route as a possible alternative…

US Navy Assists in Hunt for Lost Argentina Sub

The U.S. Navy has ordered its Undersea Rescue Command (URC) based in San Diego to deploy to Argentina Nov. 18, to support…

Canada Launches Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel

Seaspan Shipyards (Seaspan) has celebrated the launch of the first large vessel to be designed and built under the Government…

US Invests $18.5 Mln in Offshore Wind Research

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced $18.5 million in new Department of Energy (DOE) funding for a consortium that…

Cananda Chamber of Shipping on Anchorage Operations

The Chamber of Shipping welcomes the federal government’s announcement of details concerning the review and modernization…

Five Trends in Onboard Cruise Ship Technology

Cruise lines are increasingly using technology to attract and entertain passengers. Whether it’s media content to help travelers…